Germany skeptical on boosting defense...

Germany skeptical on boosting defense spending

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Germany's foreign minister says he is skeptical that Germany should boost defense spending to meet NATO targets as it would turn Europe's biggest economy into "a military supremacy" - something that could raise concerns in Europe. Sigmar Gabriel says "our neighbors wouldn't like to see this," in response to a question about whether Germany should increase its military spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product as U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 24 About time 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC