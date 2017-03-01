Germany skeptical on boosting defense spending

Germany's foreign minister says he is skeptical that Germany should boost defense spending to meet NATO targets as it would turn Europe's biggest economy into "a military supremacy" - something that could raise concerns in Europe. Sigmar Gabriel says "our neighbors wouldn't like to see this," in response to a question about whether Germany should increase its military spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product as U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging.

