Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremist suspects
German authorities have arrested two Syrians suspected of being members of the extremist Nusra Front, one of whom allegedly was involved in the slaying of dozens of civilians. The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that 35-year-old Abdalfatah H.A. is suspected of war crimes over the killing of 36 Syrian government employees by his unit in March 2013.
