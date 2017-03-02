Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremist su...

Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremist suspects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

German authorities have arrested two Syrians suspected of being members of the extremist Nusra Front, one of whom allegedly was involved in the slaying of dozens of civilians. The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that 35-year-old Abdalfatah H.A. is suspected of war crimes over the killing of 36 Syrian government employees by his unit in March 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr About time 6,475
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' 19 hr PoliciaFederal 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC