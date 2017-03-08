German police search hospital for suspect in boy's killing
Forensic scientists enter a house in Herne, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. German police said Tuesday they have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old man who allegedly killed a 9-year-old boy in the western town of Herne and boasted about the murder on a video posted online.
