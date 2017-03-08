German police search hospital for sus...

German police search hospital for suspect in boy's killing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Forensic scientists enter a house in Herne, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. German police said Tuesday they have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old man who allegedly killed a 9-year-old boy in the western town of Herne and boasted about the murder on a video posted online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drunken Sailors 5 hr Texxy 1
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 13 hr About time 4
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) 20 hr Advents 485
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine Thu About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) Thu About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Wed About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC