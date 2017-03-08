German nationalists pitch broad program ahead of election
Last summer the nationalist Alternative for Germany party was surging in the polls, on course to become the third-strongest political force in the country at the next general election. Add to that a growing wariness among voters about Trump-style politics since the new U.S. president's inauguration in January, and AfD - as it is known in Germany - is feeling the pinch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|4 hr
|About time
|4
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Advents
|485
|Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine
|17 hr
|About time
|1
|Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|About time
|5
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Wed
|Old Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC