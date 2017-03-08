German minister says Turkey needs to ...

German minister says Turkey needs to tone down rhetoric

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Germany's influential finance minister says it's in "everyone's interest" to avoid a further escalation in tensions between Berlin and Ankara and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would help by toning down his rhetoric. Diplomatic tensions have risen in recent days over Turkey's plans to have government ministers address rallies in Germany and the Netherlands in support of a national referendum that would give Erdogan more powers.

Chicago, IL

