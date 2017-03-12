German minister says threatened attac...

German minister says threatened attack on mall linked to IS

Read more: Daily Journal

A threatened attack against a mall in the western city of Essen is linked to the Islamic State extremist group, Germany's interior minister said Sunday. Thomas de Maiziere told public broadcaster ARD that Germany's domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, had received "tips of an attack and passed them on" to local security authorities in Essen.

