German court to rule in refugee's Facebook lawsuit

A court in southern Germany will rule on a case brought against Facebook by a Syrian refugee who wants the company to seek and delete posts falsely linking him to crimes committed by migrants. Anas Modamani, left, sits next to his lawyer Jun Chan-jo at the regional court in Wuerzburg, Germany, Anas Modamani was one of several asylum-seekers who took a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015 at the height of the refugee crisis.

