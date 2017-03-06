French president calls for a multi-sp...

French president calls for a multi-speed Europe

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

French President Francois Hollande has called for a European Union which allows groups of member states to advance at their own pace. In an interview published Monday in six European newspapers, Hollande said some EU states must be able to progress more quickly if they wish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Mar 4 About time 3
News Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk... Mar 4 About time 125
News Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ... Mar 4 About time 5
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC