French minister resigns over probe into daughters' jobs
French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned Tuesday a few hours after prosecutors opened an investigation into a report that he hired his two daughters for a series of temporary parliamentary jobs, starting when they were 15 and 16 years old. President Francois Hollande said he had accepted Le Roux's resignation after a meeting with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve at the Elysee Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|1 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|31
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|17 hr
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|Mar 11
|Symphony phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC