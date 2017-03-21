French minister resigns over probe in...

French minister resigns over probe into daughters' jobs

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned Tuesday a few hours after prosecutors opened an investigation into a report that he hired his two daughters for a series of temporary parliamentary jobs, starting when they were 15 and 16 years old. President Francois Hollande said he had accepted Le Roux's resignation after a meeting with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve at the Elysee Palace.

Chicago, IL

