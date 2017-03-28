French Hopeful Macron's Risky Move: Campaigning for Europe
Embracing the European Union could be seen as a risky move for politicians given Britain's decision to abandon the bloc and the renewed popularity of nationalist parties. But French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron is doing just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 min
|Frogface Kate
|23
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|20 min
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mon
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mon
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC