Donald Trump offers - full co-operation and support' over Westminster attack
Donald Trump has offered the "full co-operation and support" of the United States in responding to the Westminster terror attack and "bringing those responsible to justice". The White House said the US president offered his condolences to Theresa May in a phone call following the bloody events in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|13 hr
|Retribution
|51
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|20 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Tue
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC