Donald Trump Jr. went after Londona s...

Donald Trump Jr. went after Londona s mayor after the terror attack. Britons fired back.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Donald Trump Jr. took a break on Wednesday from defending his father's agenda on Twitter to weigh in on the attack outside the British Parliament that left four people dead, including a police officer and the alleged assailant. The president's oldest child took aim at Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who was quoted last year by the Independent, a London newspaper, saying terrorism preparedness had to become part of the fabric of major cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 21 hr Retribution 51
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Wed Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Tue Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mon tomin cali 1
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC