Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Legs-it' front page
Theresa May has played down a row over the Daily Mail's front page picture of her and Nicola Sturgeon focusing on their legs. The Prime Minister said she did not mind if "people want to have a bit of fun" about how she was dressed.
