Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Legs-it' front page
A national newspaper is facing accusations of sexism after publishing a front page picture of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon under the headline "Who won Legs-it!". The Daily Mail was condemned as "moronic" and accused of deterring girls from entering politics over its coverage of Monday's meeting between the Prime Minister and Scottish First Minister.
