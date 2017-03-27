Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Le...

Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Legs-it' front page

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

A national newspaper is facing accusations of sexism after publishing a front page picture of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon under the headline "Who won Legs-it!". The Daily Mail was condemned as "moronic" and accused of deterring girls from entering politics over its coverage of Monday's meeting between the Prime Minister and Scottish First Minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... 22 hr kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... 23 hr Mullahing It Over 2
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mon Sue 2
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC