Business as usual after Westminster terror attack as eight are held in raids

19 hrs ago

The Westminster attacker was a British citizen who was known to the police and security services and had been investigated some years ago over violent extremism, the Prime Minister has revealed. Delivering a defiant message to a packed House of Commons, Mrs May said: "We will never waver in the face of terrorism."

Chicago, IL

