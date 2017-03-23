Business as usual after Westminster terror attack as eight are held in raids
The Westminster attacker was a British citizen who was known to the police and security services and had been investigated some years ago over violent extremism, the Prime Minister has revealed. Delivering a defiant message to a packed House of Commons, Mrs May said: "We will never waver in the face of terrorism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|9 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC