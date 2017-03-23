Bulgarians vote in ballot that may tilt nation toward Russia
Bulgarian ex-Premier Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, speaks to media after voting, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the center-right GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Sun
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC