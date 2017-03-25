Bulgarian nationalists protest at Tur...

Bulgarian nationalists protest at Turkish border before vote

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Bulgarian nationalists kept up their protests at the Turkish border Saturday against Bulgarian citizens living permanently in Turkey who are coming in to vote in Bulgaria's election. The border blockade reflects rising tensions between the two countries over Turkey's open backing for a group that represents Bulgaria's sizeable Turkish minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Fri Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC