British Official: WhatsApp Can't Be a 'Secret Place for Terrorists'
Encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp must make their platforms accessible to intelligence agencies, a top British security official declared Sunday amid reports that the Westminster attacker used the service minutes before his assault on Parliament. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it is "completely unacceptable" for messaging services to provide end-to-end encryption that means security services cannot listen to plots being discussed.
