Berlin truck attack prompts accord between Germany, Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia - Tunisia agreed Friday to speed its acceptance of 1,500 citizens whose asylum applications were rejected by Germany, accepting a 250-million-euro loan to help develop rural regions and create jobs for young people. The agreement between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi comes in the wake of the fatal attack in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian who drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens of others.

