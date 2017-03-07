Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities
French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation Crews plan to assess the damage Tuesday after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri. This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps.
