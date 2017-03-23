Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
A sea of EU supporters took to the streets of London on Saturday in protest of the UK's impending exit from the bloc. The Unite for Europe march comes just days before British Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50, which formally kicks off Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|16 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|3 hr
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC