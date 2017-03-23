Another baby expected as Sweden royal...

Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands

In this Saturday, June 13, 2015 file photo, Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his bride, Sofia Hellqvist travel in a carriage after their wedding ceremony, in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child, the royal palace announced on Thursday March 23, 2017.



