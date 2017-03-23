Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands
In this Saturday, June 13, 2015 file photo, Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his bride, Sofia Hellqvist travel in a carriage after their wedding ceremony, in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child, the royal palace announced on Thursday March 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|7 hr
|Retribution
|3
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|23 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC