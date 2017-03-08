Albanian premier replaces 4 Cabinet ministers

" Albania's prime minister has replaced four Cabinet ministers who he says stepped down to devote their time to campaigning for the June 18 parliamentary election. Edi Rama said after a meeting of his Socialist Party's leadership Monday that Fatmir Xhafaj would be the new interior minister, Ogerta Manastirliu the new health minister, Olta Xhacka the social wellbeing minister and Eduard Shalsi the state minister for local affairs.

