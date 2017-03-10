Albania opposition parties threaten to boycott June election
TIRANA, Albania - Albania's opposition parties have threatened to boycott a June parliamentary election unless the current coalition government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet to run the country until then. The opposition political parties said in a statement Friday that they would not register with the Central Election Commission without "achieving a political agreement that would secure free and fair elections."
