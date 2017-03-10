Albania opposition parties threaten t...

Albania opposition parties threaten to boycott June election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's opposition parties have threatened to boycott a June parliamentary election unless the current coalition government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet to run the country until then. The opposition political parties said in a statement Friday that they would not register with the Central Election Commission without "achieving a political agreement that would secure free and fair elections."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... 4 min About time 58
News Blackout Grips Much of Crimea (Dec '15) 31 min About time 4
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) 47 min About time 5
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 1 hr About time 173
News Russia demands loyalty or silence, say Crimea's... 2 hr About time 3
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) 3 hr About time 132
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) 4 hr About time 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC