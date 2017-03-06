Albania opposition delays launch of j...

Albania opposition delays launch of judicial reform

Albania's opposition boycott of parliament has delayed the launch of justice reform despite warnings from the European Union that such a move would hamper the country from launching full membership negotiations with the bloc. The Democratic Party on Monday boycotted an extraordinary parliamentary session intended to be the first step before creating the vetting bodies to evaluate the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors.

