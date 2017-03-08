7 injured in ax attack at German station; 1 arrest
Police officers stand outside the Duesseldorf, western Germany, main station Thursday, March 9, 2017 after several people had been injured in an axe attack. Special police forces walk in the main train station in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2017 after several people have been injured in an attack with an ax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunken Sailors
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|10 hr
|About time
|4
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Advents
|485
|Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine
|23 hr
|About time
|1
|Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|About time
|5
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC