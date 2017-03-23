33 is the magic number - the age when Brits think they can afford a house

The average age when Britons living in rented accommodation think they'll be able to afford their own house is 33. The survey by Spark Energy found that one in six respondents don't believe they will ever be able to raise the money to purchase property. Indeed, people living in London and Manchester don't expect to step onto the property ladder until they are 35, and 27 per cent of Welsh people believe that they may never be able to afford their own home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.