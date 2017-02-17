Ways to gauge Canada's commitment to ...

Ways to gauge Canada's commitment to NATO beyond just spending: Trudeau

Canada is demonstrating its commitment to NATO in ways that go beyond simple military spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. During a news conference Friday in Berlin, Trudeau acknowledged the spending target agreed to in 2014 by the members of the global military alliance - two per cent of GDP annually - but described Canada and Germany as principal NATO actors who do much of the "heavy lifting."

