US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, his wife Karen and their daugher Charlotte, right, walk through the former crematories during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern... . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks into during a visit to the memorial site in the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Secur... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.