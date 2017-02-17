US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, his wife Karen and their daugher Charlotte, right, walk through the former crematories during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern... . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks into during a visit to the memorial site in the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Secur... .
