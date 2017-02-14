US helicopters unloaded in Germany to...

US helicopters unloaded in Germany to boost combat presence

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The U.S. Army has begun unloading dozens of Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters at the northern German port... . U.S. Technicians prepare a helicopter for the transport in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, Sunday Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ... 1 hr George 7
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 7 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 9
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 11 hr sava 1,829
News Make dictators laugh 13 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 15 hr BIKSU 1,140
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 16 hr Enter 6,440
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... 22 hr Newt G s Next Wife 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC