US embassy condemns far-right march w...

US embassy condemns far-right march with US flag in Croatia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The U.S. Embassy in Croatia on Monday strongly denounced a march by far-right nationalists in the Croatian capital of Zagreb who also waved an American flag and reportedly voiced support for President Donald Trump. The embassy said in a statement it "rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 17 hr Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Sun Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 24 About time 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC