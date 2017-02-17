US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipartisan support
A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives is visiting Kosovo to reiterate the strong support for the nation. In its two-day visit, the delegation led by Republican Peter Roskam will meet Kosovo's prime minister, Assembly speaker, lawmakers and civil society.
