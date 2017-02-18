US-backed Syrian fighters inch closer to IS 'capital'
The push came as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned that if the predominantly Kurdish force eventually entered the city of Raqqa it will have negative effects on the relations between Ankara and Washington. The Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces has been on the offensive toward the city of Raqqa since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|31 min
|ENTER
|6,468
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|1 hr
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|14 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|18 hr
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC