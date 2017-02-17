UK is Europe's third most traffic-con...

UK is Europe's third most traffic-congested country, study finds

Drivers are spending an average of 32 hours a year stuck in jams during peak periods in the UK, according to traffic information company Inrix. Researchers calculated that t he direct and indirect costs of hold-ups reached A 31 billion last year, at an average of A 968 per driver.

