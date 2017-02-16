UK courts Saudi spenders with new tou...

UK courts Saudi spenders with new tourism office in Riyadh

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The British ambassador to Saudi Arabia , Simon Collis, has expected a rise in joint investment projects between Riyadh and London, hoping the number of Saudi visitors to the United Kingdom would surge after the British Tourism Authority inaugurated its first office in Saudi Arabia. The diplomat told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Gulf countries have always been an important source for the British tourism economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 42 min West is the Best 6,465
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,880
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) 9 hr Bledi 2
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... 9 hr zika the great 7
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... 15 hr north american do... 5
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Wed svrbisatanci 3
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Wed Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC