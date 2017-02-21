Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germ...

Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germany after failed coup

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Germany is continuing to receive requests for asylum from Turks with diplomatic passports in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition following the July 15 failed coup. A research group of broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Friday that 136 people with Turkish diplomatic passports applied for asylum between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the Interior Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... 9 hr TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) 17 hr About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 18 hr About time 6,471
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) 19 hr About time 14
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC