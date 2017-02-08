Trudeau to address European Parliament, meet Angela Merkel in Germany
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is off to Europe next week to address the European Parliament and for a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trudeau's office says he will travel to Strasbourg, France to address the European Parliament, which is expected to vote to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Enter
|6,434
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|11 hr
|TRUMP SURRENDERS
|3
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|13 hr
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|16 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|19 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|9
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC