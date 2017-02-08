Trudeau to address European Parliamen...

Trudeau to address European Parliament, meet Angela Merkel in Germany

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is off to Europe next week to address the European Parliament and for a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trudeau's office says he will travel to Strasbourg, France to address the European Parliament, which is expected to vote to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal next week.

Chicago, IL

