Top students more likely to smoke pot, drink alcohol, study says
British teens with the highest test scores are less likely to smoke cigarettes yet more likely to drink alcohol and smoke pot compared with teens with lower scores, according to a study published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal Open. Although some people believe smart students simply have a tendency to experiment, James Williams and Gareth Hagger-Johnson, co-authors of the new study, say these patterns of substance use may continue into adulthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 21
|George
|1,892
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 21
|George
|6,470
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC