Top students more likely to smoke pot...

Top students more likely to smoke pot, drink alcohol, study says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

British teens with the highest test scores are less likely to smoke cigarettes yet more likely to drink alcohol and smoke pot compared with teens with lower scores, according to a study published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal Open. Although some people believe smart students simply have a tendency to experiment, James Williams and Gareth Hagger-Johnson, co-authors of the new study, say these patterns of substance use may continue into adulthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Feb 21 George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC