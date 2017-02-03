Thousands of Romanians protest dilute...

Thousands of Romanians protest diluted graft law for 4th day

" Tens of thousands of protesters again took to the streets of Bucharest and other Romanian cities on Friday, blowing whistles, waving giant national flags and booing at giant puppets of politicians they hold responsible for a decree to dilute the country's anti-corruption fight. People of all ages, some carrying children, took part in protests around the country for the fourth consecutive evening.

