Theresa May and Donald Trump at the White House
The state visit by Donald Trump will be debated in Parliament as protests take place across the UK against the US president. MPs will consider Theresa May's decision to extend the invitation to Mr Trump in a debate being held in response to petitions signed by millions of Britons.
