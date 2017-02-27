The morning news headlines: Judge to ...

The morning news headlines: Judge to deliver conclusions at inquest...

Families of the Britons killed in the Tunisia terror attacks are expected to gather today in a final search for answers. Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith is due to deliver his inquest conclusions over the slaughter of 30 Britons when extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

