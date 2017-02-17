The Latest: Pence meets leaders of Iraq, Iraqi Kurds
The annual weekend gathering is known for providing an open and informal platform to meet in... . FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|10 hr
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|19 hr
|George
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Enter
|6,467
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|The Romania Playbook
|Fri
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC