The Big Brexit survey: One in 10 voters now reconsidering their choice
Around one in 10 voters is reconsidering their Brexit vote - and their change of mind might give Remain the edge. A poll of more than 40,000 people showed one in seven people who voted Leave in the June 23 poll would now vote in, compared to one in 11 of Remain voters who would now back Leave.
