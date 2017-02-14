Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt
" At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital. Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday.
