Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt

" At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital. Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday.

