SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in ...

SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said. The SPD's unexpected surge of some 12 points in the last month has caught Merkel and her conservatives off guard, analysts said, just seven months before the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr Teddy 1,886
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 8 hr ENTER 6,469
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 9 hr zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... 23 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Sat Who Is In Charge 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Sat George 4
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC