SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said. The SPD's unexpected surge of some 12 points in the last month has caught Merkel and her conservatives off guard, analysts said, just seven months before the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|1,886
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|9 hr
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|23 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Sat
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC