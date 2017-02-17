SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said. The SPD's unexpected surge of some 12 points in the last month has caught Merkel and her conservatives off guard, analysts said, just seven months before the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.