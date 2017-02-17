Spain's Princess Cristina found not guilty in tax fraud case
A Spanish court on Friday Feb. 17, 2017, found Princess Cristina not guilty in a tax fraud case i... . FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2012 file photo, Inaki Urdangarin, the Duke of Palma and the husband of Spain's Princess Cristina arrives at the courthouse during a corruption trial in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|9 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|George
|1,882
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|George
|1,145
|The Romania Playbook
|17 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|22 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC