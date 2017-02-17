Spain's Princess Cristina found not g...

Spain's Princess Cristina found not guilty in tax fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A Spanish court on Friday Feb. 17, 2017, found Princess Cristina not guilty in a tax fraud case i... . FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2012 file photo, Inaki Urdangarin, the Duke of Palma and the husband of Spain's Princess Cristina arrives at the courthouse during a corruption trial in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Enter 6,467
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... 9 hr RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 15 hr George 1,882
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 15 hr George 1,145
News The Romania Playbook 17 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... 22 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... 23 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC