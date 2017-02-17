Spain's Princess Cristina found not guilty in tax fraud case

A Spanish court on Friday Feb. 17, 2017, found Princess Cristina not guilty in a tax fraud case i... . FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2012 file photo, Inaki Urdangarin, the Duke of Palma and the husband of Spain's Princess Cristina arrives at the courthouse during a corruption trial in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.