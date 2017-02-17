Spain rescues 112 migrants off Libyan coast, 36 more at sea
The Spanish frigate Canarias found the migrants' vessel adrift on Saturday morning, according to the ministry, which says all 112 of the migrants were male and "the large majority" were from sub-Saharan Africa. Nearer the Spanish coast, the coast guard said its ships rescued 36 more migrants from two small overloaded boats on Saturday.
