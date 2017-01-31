Slovenia's tourism booms thanks in pa...

Slovenia's tourism booms thanks in part to Melania Trump

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this file photo dated Aug. 12, 2016, a group of tourists drink beer on the banks of a waterway in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, transformed into a lively and picturesque city filled with restaurants, cafes and night clubs packed with foreigners. The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr George 1,580
News Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tension... 5 hr SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo 16 hr svrbisatanci 2
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 19 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... 19 hr George 6
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 23 hr Mkz6 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,397
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC