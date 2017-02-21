Sir John Major urges - more charm, less cheap rhetoric' in Brexit talks
Former prime minister Sir John Major has called on Theresa May to inject "a little more charm and a lot less cheap rhetoric" into the Brexit negotiations. In a stinging attack, the ex-Tory leader said he had watched with "growing concern" over the way the country has been led to expect a future outside the European Union that is "unreal and over-optimistic".
