Sex survey shows how much action sout...

Sex survey shows how much action south London couples are getting each month

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Randy Croydon couples and bonk-buddies in Bromley are having three times more sex than prudes in Cornwall, according to intimate new figures. A survey has revealed couples in south London have sex a whopping 84 times per year - an average of seven sex sessions a month, putting them almost smack-bang in the middle for the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) 8 min About time 14
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Feb 21 George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC