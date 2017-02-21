Sex survey shows how much action south London couples are getting each month
Randy Croydon couples and bonk-buddies in Bromley are having three times more sex than prudes in Cornwall, according to intimate new figures. A survey has revealed couples in south London have sex a whopping 84 times per year - an average of seven sex sessions a month, putting them almost smack-bang in the middle for the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|8 min
|About time
|14
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 21
|George
|1,892
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 21
|George
|6,470
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC